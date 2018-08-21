Improvements underway for Highway 227 near Lake Guntersville State Park

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - No matter where you’re coming from, Highway 227 is the main thoroughfare to get to Lake Guntersville State Park.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on a $3 million project to widen the highway by 2 feet in parts and resurfacing the the road to make it safer for you.
The project stretches nearly 11 miles, beginning at the junction of Highway 227 and 62 and ending at Signal Point Road just outside of downtown Guntersville.
Stephen McCadden, a Guntersville State Park ranger, feels the safety benefit is twofold, benefitting those that live in the area and tourists.
“Widening the road is gonna help that fact that you're gonna have a lot of vehicles coming through here that need that extra width on the road to cause less accidents,” said McCadden.
McCadden says he sees a lot of recreational vehicles and 18-wheelers that need more space, so widening will help with that. But that is not the only problem.
“Now resurfacing, as I say I have been here two years. There's a lot of pot holes on Highway 227. And it's caused a lot of tire blowouts. it's caused people to swerve to try and miss them,” added McCadden.
Work will last from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In the meantime, except single lane closures with stoppages from time to time, so pack your patience and slow down.
The project is expected to be complete by mid fall.
