Huntsville school board member requests state audit

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Monday, Huntsville City Board of Education member Michelle Watkins requested the state audit the school districts budget.
In a letter to Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey, Watkins laid out seven reasons for the request. They include inappropriate land appraisals, violations of Alabama bid law, and rising instructional support costs, among others.
The school board is in the process of stabilizing the districts budget after its annual independent audit found a clerical error, which left the district's budget $5 million shorter than expected.
In the letter, Watkins states she was “left no choice” but to request of a state audit after previous attempts to initiate a more in-depth forensic audit were ignored.
"I had a lot of questions when I first got on the board, that were not answered. I had a lot of requests that I made that were not given attention, and at this point I've always thought we didn't have the money in the cash reserves that we were told we had," she said.
Board member Pam Hill Board said President Elisa Ferrell and other board members have resisted Watkins' requests by citing audit costs in the millions.
"They grabbed hold of that number, because maybe they don't want us to look back at what they have approved in the past," she said.
Hill said the forensic audit will look at more expenditures, and compared it to looking over a check-book.
Board President Elisa Ferrell said she hopes Mackey will oblige because of cost.
She said a state audit would be free, while a forensic audit could cost up to $2 million.
"I'd like to get it out of our way and no more drama about it, let's just find out for sure. I feel that it's going to show one thing, and other people feel it's going to show another, so that way we'll figure out wherein the truth lies and we'll take care of it," she said.
She said if the state declines to audit the district, the board will discuss audit options that have the smallest impact on students.
“We want to keep the classroom sizes small, we want to keep our teachers on board. We don’t want to lay anybody off, so we’re looking at other ways to cut. We’re looking at things at central office, we’re looking at reorganizing things within our school system to save money,” she said
