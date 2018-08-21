Heart Gallery Waiting Child: Mariah

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - If your considering adoption, we have a child who wants to be part of a family.
Her name is Mariah. She’s 14 years old and loves math and science.
Mariah, born in November 2003 is a sweet and somewhat shy girl with a bright smile. She enjoys girly things, such as makeup and clothes.
She enjoys playing with baby dolls and her favorite color is pink. Mariah likes sports and describes herself as smart, nice and responsible.
She is an Alabama fan. Math and Science are her favorite subjects in school but she is not sure what she wants to be when she grows up.
