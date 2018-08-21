Greece officially enters post-bailout era, challenges remain

Two street vendors talk each other outside the main fish market of Athens, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, on the day that Greece's eight-year crisis will be officially over. Despite this deadline few Greeks see cause for celebration, though the economy is once again growing modestly and state finances are improving, exports are up and unemployment is down from a ghastly 28 percent high.(Panayiotis Tzamaros / InTime News via AP)