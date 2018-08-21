Geraldine’s new wastewater treatment plant attracting new businesses

GERALDINE, AL (WAFF) - Phillip Dooley, owner of the new Frothy Dog coffee shop off Highway 75 in Geraldine, says having the town’s first wastewater treatment plant up and running influenced their decision to open up this summer.
“We knew with a sewer system coming in that a lot of businesses require that to come into town, so we felt like that was a positive for us,” said Dooley.
“When we started here or were planning to start here. We were looking at the growth of the town and it was beginning to grow. We saw a lot of new businesses coming in.
A lot of face lifts going on here in town,” added Dooley.
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables says this is exactly what the town has been hoping for the last eight years and hopefully more businesses will soon follow.
“It's just exciting to have it usable now, when I can contact a new business and say yes we do have sewer availbale. That's something that's very important for us,” said Ables.
Workers are in the process of connecting new sewer lines everyday, Ables says they expect to finish the remainder of the project by sometime in 2019.
At completion, 60 percent of the town will have treated water, this includes the main business district, school, and residences along the Highway 75/227 corridor.
The town will apply for federal assistance to help finish the remaining 40 percent down the road.
Ables says he is looking forward to that day, because he will then be able to give his septic tank the boot.
“Hope to get it by my house one of these days. I didn’t get on the list the first go round, but we had to get to where we could bring more businesses in,” added Ables.
