Florida man smashes through women’s restroom, steals money and cigarettes

(RNN) - Deputies in Broward County, FL, are asking for help identifying and locating the man who found a creative and destructive way to steal from a gas station.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on July 28. Deputy Joy Oglesby said a man went into the women’s restroom and smashed a hole in the wall.
On the other side of that wall was the store’s office. Investigators said he climbed inside and stole money and cigarettes.
The theft wasn’t discovered until 11 p.m., nearly 21 hours later. According to the Miami Herald, part of the reason it went undiscovered for so long was because the person working at the time of the theft was a man.
He simply didn't notice the hole in the ladies’ room because he didn't go in there. It went unnoticed until his female coworker arrived.
Surveillance video captured the suspect’s arrival to the store in a white two-door car.
The video shows a bald man wearing a dark jacket with broad white stripes on the shoulders getting out of that car and walking towards the store. He returned to his car, then came back towards the store again without his jacket.
If you can help investigators make an arrest in this case, you could be rewarded with up to $3,000. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.
Anonymous tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
