Florence electric department proposes hike in rates

The electricity department proposed a nearly $125,000,000 budget.

August 21, 2018

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - You could soon be shelling out more money for your electricity. On Tuesday, the city council will consider a 3 % rate hike for customers.

According to our partners at the Times Daily, the electricity department proposed a nearly $125,000,000 budget.

They say most of that money is to cover the cost of utilities bought from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

This means you would be paying around $5 more per month.

If approved, the price hike would go into effect on October 1.

