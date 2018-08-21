Florence electric department proposes hike in rates

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - You could soon be shelling out more money for your electricity. On Tuesday, the city council will consider a 3 % rate hike for customers.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, the electricity department proposed a nearly $125,000,000 budget.
They say most of that money is to cover the cost of utilities bought from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
This means you would be paying around $5 more per month.
If approved, the price hike would go into effect on October 1.
