Florence City Council to decide on 3 percent rate increase

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence electricity department’s director, Richard Morrissey, says the 3 percent rate increase will help both you and the city.
Morrissey says the council will vote on the rate hike Tuesday night. He says they need this rate increase to cover the cost of providing you their service. Morrissey says it would be the first local rate hike in 10 years.
He says a recent review of the department’s bond rating by Standard & Poor’s shows revenue is lagging. Without increasing revenue, it will make it harder to borrow money for capital projects.
Morrissey says the average residential customer will see about a $5 per month increase in their utility bill. Some will see less and some will see more. Morrissey says either way this increase is necessary to continue to keep the lights on.
“Increases in operation and maintenance cost went up over the last 10 years. Many of these things are beyond our control," said Morrissey.
It’s now up to the Florence City Council to decide if the rate adjustment will be approved. If passed, it will go into effect on Oct. 1.
