Elementary school in OK no longer named after Confederate Gen. Lee

TULSA, OK (KOKI/CNN) - After months of debate, the Tulsa Public School Board voted to rename Lee Elementary School, instead choosing to honor the state’s Native American history.
The 100-year old elementary school will be called Council Oak Elementary School, effective immediately.
Six of the seven school board members voted for the change, according to the Tulsa World.
"At TPS, we strive every day for equity, inclusion and acceptance, and changing the name tonight to 'Council Oak' is living our core values," said board member Shawna Keller.
At the meeting, Tulsa residents on both sides of the issue spoke.
"What do we want for our future? That's what commemoration is about, and that's why I support this name change," said a resident in favor of the change.
The school’s new name comes from the downtown area around what is known as the Council Oak Tree, which is where the Creek – or Musogee – people conducted tribal business after they were forcibly moved to Oklahoma in the 19th century.
It is considered Tulsa’s first city hall and settlement.
"This is about what we all went through there, at that school. I know it’s good, and I know it stands for something worth preserving," said a resident in favor of keeping the "Lee" name.
The school was originally named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
In May, the school board dropped parts of the name to only refer to the school as "Lee School," according to the Tulsa World.
The renaming is part of a national movement to eliminate references to Confederate leaders, a movement that intensified follow the Charlottesville, VA, "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017 that left one woman dead.
Classes at the school begin Wednesday.
The “Lee” name will still be on some buildings at that time, but TPS says they will be moving as quickly as possible with the name change.
