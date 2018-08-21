El Salvador, Taiwan break ties as China isolates island foe

El Salvador's Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda stands as his country's national anthem is played at a signing ceremony to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between El Salvador and China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Taiwan says it is breaking off diplomatic ties with El Salvador because the Central American country plans to defect to rival Beijing. The move is the latest blow to the self-ruled island that China has been trying to isolate on the global stage. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)