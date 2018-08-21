East Limestone Indians season preview

“Defense is right now ahead of our offense for sure. Our front seven is looking pretty good defensively, if we can get our secondary guys to come on a little bit. And we’re trying a lot of guys right now due to injury. Those guys are getting well. Now offensively we still got a ways to go. That’s always the case in fall camp. If we can continue to improve every day with our offense, I think we’ll be, at least people will know we’re there on Friday night,” said Pugh.