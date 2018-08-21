East Limestone Indians season preview

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The East Limestone Indians one of the better programs in North Alabama, hoping to get back to the playoffs.
It’s been two seasons since the Indians played in the postseason, but head coach Jeff Pugh is encouraged by his group this season and has a quiet confidence heading into 2018.
“Defense is right now ahead of our offense for sure. Our front seven is looking pretty good defensively, if we can get our secondary guys to come on a little bit. And we’re trying a lot of guys right now due to injury. Those guys are getting well. Now offensively we still got a ways to go. That’s always the case in fall camp. If we can continue to improve every day with our offense, I think we’ll be, at least people will know we’re there on Friday night,” said Pugh.
Pugh’s bunch could be the surprise of the upcoming season in Class 5A. Remember this team went perfect in the regular season just three years ago. The Indians last reached the playoffs the following year in 2015.
The Indians get their 2018 season started with a game against rival West Limestone on Aug. 30.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.