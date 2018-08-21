Dump cleanup resumes in Sheffield after brief delay

SHEFFIELD, AL (WAFF) - In Sheffield, it’s back to work cleaning up the old city dump site, after a brief setback.
City workers have been helping to clear trails, and remove brush and debris to make room for the new inspiration landing development.
The development will bring in an amphitheater, event center, shops, restaurants, a hotel and much more to the area.
Clean up efforts were stalled briefly when the US army Corps of Engineers learned that a debris-filled ravine on the property is a wetland.
Weather permitting, this phase of clean up should be done by the end of the week.
Solid waste removal will start later this month at an old shooting range in the area.
