DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A DUI charge against a Huntsville police officer has been dropped
Officer Curtis Mitchell was arrested in March while he was off duty.
The Madison County district attorney’s office states Mitchell has finished a substance abuse program and paid a fine, so a judge agreed to drop the charge on Monday.
He is also currently on military deployment, so any administrative or disciplinary action regarding his employment will be reviewed after he returns.
