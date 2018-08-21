DUI charge against Huntsville police officer dropped

Curtis Mitchell
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 21, 2018 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 3:28 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A DUI charge against a Huntsville police officer has been dropped

Officer Curtis Mitchell was arrested in March while he was off duty.

The Madison County district attorney’s office states Mitchell has finished a substance abuse program and paid a fine, so a judge agreed to drop the charge on Monday.

He is also currently on military deployment, so any administrative or disciplinary action regarding his employment will be reviewed after he returns.

