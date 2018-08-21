Crowded Wyoming Republican governor's race heads to vote

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Wyoming Republican gubernatorial candidates Mark Gordon, left, and Taylor Haynes look toward fellow candidate Harriet Hageman as she makes her closing remarks during a debate at Casper College's Wheeler Hall in Casper, Wyo. Wyoming's state treasurer, a natural resource attorney and a former dot-com CEO are among those seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Matt Mead. The winner in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, will likely meet Democratic former state Rep. Mary Throne, of Cheyenne, in November. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic primary. (Josh Galemore/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)