Boaz voters to decide on Sunday alcohol sales referendum

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - Voters are going to the polls in Boaz as they decide if they want Sunday alcohol sales.
The Sunday alcohol sales referendum has already failed one time in Boaz, but will things be different this time around? Maybe a second time will prove to be a charm for voters wanting alcohol sales on Sunday.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday but poll officials say turnout is light for this election with alcohol sales being the only thing on the ballot. The referendum failed quite strongly in October 2015.
Boaz mayor David Dyar has said Sunday sales would help with bringing national restaurant chains to the area.
Some residents are against it but some aren’t.
“I mean, I go to church. I don’t particularly drink. I don’t ever plan on to but I know that there are plenty of people that do and if it helps bring in some restaurants then so be it,” says Boaz resident Hunter Hays.
“I think they should. I mean everybody around us Albertville, Guntersville. I think it would be the best thing for the town.” said Boaz resident Debbie Owen,
The polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.
