Austin Black Bears season preview

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Black Bears of Austin High School have a new school and some outstanding facilities for the football program.
New Stadium, field turf, a new weight room, field house, they have it all. What they don’t have is a ton of experience returning. 10 of 11 starters gone from a top ranked team a year ago, including running backs Asa Martin and Antonio Robinson.
“Well we gotta use every moment as a teachable moment. The good things that happened go out and make a play we’ve got to teach from it. The bad things, we gotta teach from that, and we gotta make sure our kids are growing every time out. From series to series, from quarter to quarter. It’s about growth right now,” said head coach Jeremy Perkins.
The Black Bears were outstanding a year ago. Ranked number one for most of the season, a perfect record during the season in 17, and played a classic in the playoffs to eventual champion Pinson Valley 51-50.
The Black Bears will now move to the top classification in the state and play in Class 7A Region 4.
