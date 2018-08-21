Animal crackers break out of their cages

This Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, photo shows boxes of Nabisco's Barnum's Animals crackers in Chicago. After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free. The new boxes retain their familiar red and yellow coloring and prominent "Barnum's Animals" lettering. But instead of showing the animals in cages, implying that they're traveling in boxcars for the circus, the new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)