Woman beaten, held at gunpoint by intruder looking for drugs

MISHAWAKA, IN (WBND/CNN) - A 52-year-old woman has been left scared and shaken after she says a man broke into her apartment, held her at gunpoint and punched and kicked her in order to steal her prescription pills.
Kim Wiening, 52, says she’s lived at her apartment complex for almost 20 years and never had a problem, but now, she’s afraid to go outside.
“Kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, kick, kick,” Wiening said. “They had to destroy me before they left.”
Wiening suffered severe bruising to her face and body following what she calls a living nightmare. She says around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an unknown man broke into her home.
“I woke up with a gun in my face,” Wiening said. “I didn’t know what was happening.”
The man ransacked the place, destroying cabinets as he searched for drugs, the victim says. He ultimately stole Wiening’s newly-filled Oxycontin and Ativan prescriptions.
“I didn’t scream. He says, ‘If you scream, I’m going to shoot you.’ So, I didn’t scream,” Wiening said. “I didn’t want anybody else to get hurt. You know, coming down to check on me, he might have shot them too.”
The man also pooped in Wiening’s hallway.
“But why did he have to poop in my hall? That’s the ultimate degrading, isn’t it?” the victim said. “What did I do to deserve this? That’s what goes through my mind. What did I ever do?”
Police say the case is under investigation.
Wiening believes the assailant may have followed her home from the drug store. She is urging people to be aware of others when they pick up their prescriptions.
