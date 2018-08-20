Wisconsin WR Cephus takes leave from team, expects charges

In this Nov. 4, 2017, photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Cephus says he’s taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.” In a tweet late Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)