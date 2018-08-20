Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat

FILE - In this Monday, June 11, 2012 file photo, John Dean, White House counsel to President Nixon, speaks in Washington, D.C., during an event sponsored by the Washington Post to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate. Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, has been talking with Dean over the last few months "to hear his wisdom, the lessons that he learned, and his reflections on what he saw Michael Cohen going through." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)