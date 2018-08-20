Warm and muggy with scattered storms for Monday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday! Starting out warm and muggy out there once again which has led to some areas of patchy dense fog.
Some clouds out there this morning as well and those should bring some rain through the morning hours and again into the afternoon today. The morning commute could be slowed by some of these storms, especially in the Shoals.
Expect scattered showers and storms off and on throughout the day today, with some of those in northwest Alabama having the chance at being strong. Storms look to last through the evening and possibly even overnight into Tuesday.
Monday’s temperatures will be warm once again into the mid to upper 80s. Storms should start to wrap up during the morning hours on Tuesday, but there could still be some areas of showers during the morning ride to work and at the bus stop.
By the end of the morning most of those showers should have come to an end and we will start to clear a bit. A cold front sweeps through late Tuesday or early Wednesday, which will bring in drier and slightly cooler air for the middle of the week! Get ready for some cool mornings on Thursday and Friday!
