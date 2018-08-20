Warm and muggy with scattered storms for Monday

Happy Monday! Starting out warm and muggy out there once again which has led to some areas of patchy dense fog. Some clouds out there this morning as well and those should bring some rain through the morning hours and again into the afternoon today. The morning commute could be slowed by some of these storms, especially in the Shoals. Expect scattered showers and storms off and on throughout the day today, with some of those in northwest Alabama having the chance at being strong. Storms look to last through the evening and possibly even overnight into Tuesday. Monday’s temperatures will be warm once again into the mid to upper 80s.