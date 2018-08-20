Veterans welcome new museum in Ardmore, TN

ARDMORE, TN (WAFF) - Local veterans got to welcome a new museum to the city of Ardmore on Sunday. It is a museum that honors the city’s veterans.
Dozens of residents came to support the museum and the veterans. Local veteran Ken Crosson said it was a dream of his to have a veterans museum in Ardmore. On Sunday, his dream came true.
“We reached out to the community, to all those people who had veterans in their family, to dig in their closets and in their brief cases and their trunks. It’s amazing how much stuff that they come up with that they brought out here to honor their loved ones,” he said.
After five to six months of collecting valuables, Crosson along with the local veteran organization, finally found them a home.
“I think it means a lot. You know, it's not the biggest one in the country. It's the biggest one Ardmore's got for sure, and I've heard a lot of favorable comments on it. It's something that we'll put a sign out here when visitors come that we got a veterans museum that they can visit and can be something on the list that they can come and visit,” Crosson said.
Nell Rodgers, who’s lived in Ardmore her whole life, brought six generations worth of belongings and photographs to the museum. She helped out at the opening, shared her family’s story and expressed her gratitude for the new attraction.
“I think it’s just wonderful for Ardmore, I think it’s just great. People have worked so hard on it,” Rodgers said.
Crosson and his wife set up the photographs, uniforms, medals and more.
“The community has been so good to us, and we try to just give back to them. It’s for Ardmore, it’s not for Ken Crosson or the Veteran group, it’s Ardmore’s,” Crosson said.
All the items are unique to the town itself. Most of the belongings there are from families whose loved ones served in the military at one point in time.
