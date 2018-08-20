Vanderbilt Health opening clinic for adult transgender patients

(WAFF) - Vanderbilt Health is opening a clinic specializing in transgender health.
The clinic, opening on Friday, will provide services for transgender patients aged 18 and up.

Friday afternoons will be reserved specifically for transgender health care, while comprehensive primary care will be available to LGBT patients during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday.
The clinic will allow patients to receive all their care in one location, including primary care and consultations with endocrinologists, mental health experts and surgeons.
