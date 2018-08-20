United Way of Madison County celebrates 75th birthday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Monday, the United Way of Madison County hosted a ribbon cutting for its 75th birthday.
Local city leaders, donors and United Way executives got a chance to talk about the past and take a look at the future.
United Way leaders said the organization is streamlining its corporate donations process, moving it online.
United Way of Madison County Board Chairwoman Carmelita Palmer said the move will help address the ever-present need in the community.
"A lot of times people lose sight of the need because they hear about all the good things so often. So I think it's important to remind people that yes, we're a growing, vibrant, prosperous city, but there's still a whole lot of need here that needs to be addressed," she said.
The organization works with 32 partners organizations across the valley, and said it has donated $200 million in its existence.
It will be releasing a community assessment this fall to determine the areas with the greatest need.
Locals can get involved or donate at its website.
