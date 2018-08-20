Trump calls Russia probe "McCarthyism at its 'WORST'"

FILE- In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo White House counsel Donald McGahn, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump insisted Sunday, Aug. 19, that McGahn isn't "a John Dean type 'RAT,'" making reference to the Watergate-era White House attorney who turned on Richard Nixon. Trump, in a series of angry tweets, blasted a New York Times story reporting that McGahn has been cooperating extensively with the special counsel team investigating Russian election meddling and potential collusion with Trump's Republican campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)