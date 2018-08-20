2 teens found dead in a field among latest Chicago victims

The weekend wasn't as deadly as the one that started August. During that first weekend of the month, at least 11 people were killed and around 70 wounded. That surge of violence stood out even in a city where the number of shootings typically spike in the summer — at least seven were killed and 32 wounded during the long Memorial Day weekend — and prompted Johnson to announce that he was dispatching hundreds of additional officers to the neighborhoods on the city's South and West Sides where most of the violence occurred.