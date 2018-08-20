SWAT wrecks home in search of wanted man; he wasn’t there

ARVADA, CO (KMGH/CNN) - Windows were shattered, doors were broken and furniture was destroyed because of a Special Weapons and Tactics raid.
Police were looking for a wanted man, but he wasn't there and it wasn't his house.
The homeowner wants to know, who pays for the damage?
Police said they were looking for Michael Chapman, who was wanted for domestic violence in Arvada and in the state of Georgia.
Buss’s daughter, Heather, said she had a relationship with Chapman at one point but that he broke into the house and held her against her will on Tuesday night.
“I continued to tell them that he went out the back door and he’s no longer in my home,” she said.
Police said they can’t protect public safety by relying on the word of one individual, who may have been under duress. That’s why they called in the tactical team.
The tactical team launched gas grenades into the house to try to smoke out the suspect. Multiple windows and doors were breached in the process.
"Some tactical equipment pulled up into the yard," homeowner Mark Buss said
The SWAT units broke his underground sprinkler system.
"There was water shooting out everywhere," he said.
Inside the house, doors, drywall and furniture were damaged.
“You can see where the grenade hit the wall up there and exploded. It trashed the cabinet,” Buss said.
This sliding glass door shattered into thousands of pieces, and in Buss’s bedroom, the headboard pulled out of the frame.
"I know they have a job to do but yeah, this is what I'm left with and I'm really angry about it," Buss said.
"You can smell the gas back here. It's burning my eyes," Buss said.
A spokeswoman for the city of Arvada said homeowners who suffered damages because of police action can file a claim with risk management, which handle those claims on a case-by-case basis.
She said in most instances, repairs are the homeowner’s responsibility.
Copyright 2018 KMGH via CNN. All rights reserved.