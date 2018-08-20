Stacey Abrams' record complicates 'radical' label from GOP

Her Medicaid expansion proposal aligns with at least 17 Republican governors who have widened the government insurance coverage under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Deal was among the Republican governors who said his state couldn't afford Obamacare. Abrams is making the argument about economics, pointing to at least a half-dozen rural Georgia hospitals that have closed under the weight of treating the uninsured. Abrams has talked of Medicaid expansion as a "starting point" toward universal coverage, but her position falls short of the immediate "Medicare-for-all" idea that Sanders and several potential Democratic presidential candidates espouse.