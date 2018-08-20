‘Smile better’: Hotel manager grabs employee by her face

NEWPORT, OR (KOIN/CNN) - A hotel worker Oregon was left in shock after her manager grabbed her by the face.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
This past May, Alexandra McMillin had just started her shift behind the front desk at a Comfort Inn in Newport, OR, when Charles Cummings grabbed her by the chin.
McMillin said a customer told him earlier they thought she should smile more.
"Eventually, as he goes, 'You just need to learn to smile a little better,' grabs me by either side of the face aggressively in that manner where I'm already backed into a corner," McMillin recalled.
McMillin said it haunted her in the days to come.
“The fear that's instilled in you when you're returning to work every single day, knowing that you have to face the same exact aggressor and the same exact person who continuously makes these actions and moves out of boundaries,” McMillin explained, “it's the most scary thing that you could wish upon any young woman in the working industry."
Cummings has been cited for harassment and McMillin said this isn't the first time he's made her feel uncomfortable.
"He'd constantly make comments on my appearance. He would come up and invade my personal space, smell my neck and my hair, make comments about that," McMillin said.
In a statement, Comfort Inn's parent company said, in part:
McMillin said this type of harassment happens to women all around the world every day.
