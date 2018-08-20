Shortage on school resource officers in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - While school safety continues to be a priority in Lawrence County, some schools started the year short on school resource officers.
Six SRO’s are in place, but none are stationed at the three public schools in Moulton.
School officials say a lack of funding is the reason for the shortage.
County administrators say money is tight, but the SRO issue will be brought up again when they talk about the 2019 budget.
Until then, the district is speaking to lawmakers and the police department to see what else can be done to keep students safe.
