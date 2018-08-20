Scottsboro City Council seeking ways to alleviate truck travel off Porter Road

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - The Scottsboro City Council is meeting Monday night to try to come up with a plan for diverting truck traffic off a city road.
Residents were upset when the road was widened three years ago and are upset again today.
The road was resurfaced three years ago to handle large trucks. But trucks traveling the road was never supposed to happen.
A grant helped widen and resurface Porter Road three years ago.
Residents were not happy when the project didn’t go as smoothly as planned.
There were also concerns trucks may begin to travel the road which the mayor at the time denounced.
“He specifically came out and said that Porter Road would not be a truck route,” said Scottsboro City Councilman Patrick Stewart.
But now they come up and down the road everyday which has residents upset again.
Stewart said it’s becoming a safety concern especially for urgent care.
“There is a double yellow line all the way from the hospital all the way out to 72 and if an ambulance comes through there’s no were for them to pass either a truck or a car,” said Stewart.
Stewart said the Council needs to come up with a solution because some trucks are finding themselves in neighborhoods.
“They end up in folks yards in the community and we just don’t need that. We need to make sure we come up with some sort of profound truck route,” said Stewart.
Stewart said they hope to come up with a plan to deal with the issue for the council to vote on next Monday night.
