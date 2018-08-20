Scattered showers likely Sunday evening

(WAFF) - Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and may even linger into the overnight hours.
Low temps will be in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. These scattered rain showers and storms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
The work week will start off with more numerous storms in the afternoon hours for both Monday and Tuesday as a front will finally start to move out of the Tennessee Valley.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The rest of the work week will be mostly dry and high temperatures will cool off a good deal by late August standards. Highs should be in the low to middle 80s!
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.