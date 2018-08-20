Quake swarm jolts Indonesian islands, killing at least 12

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, Indonesian soldiers and rescue team gather to prepare for evacuating tourists from Mount Rinjani, seen in the background, at Sembalun in East Lombok, Indonesia. A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, causing landslides on Mount Rinjani and damaging buildings, as it tries to recover from a temblor earlier this month that killed 460 people.(AP Photo/File)