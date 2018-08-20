Police: Father yelled ‘Jesus is coming’ before stabbing toddler to death

LEWISVILLE, TX (KTVT/CNN) - A Texas father was arrested after police say he fatally stabbed his son while yelling about religion.
Witnesses reported a man beating and stabbing a small child Sunday afternoon in the courtyard of a Lewisville apartment complex. Gunshots were also reported at the scene.
When officers arrived, they found the 1-year-old with severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"I've been in law enforcement for over 20 years, and this is probably the worst call I’ve ever been on in my career," said Capt. Jesse Hunter of the Lewisville Police Department.
Witnesses told police a man, identified as the toddler’s father, put his son on the ground and stabbed him multiple times.
"The information we have is that the suspect came out of the apartment carrying the child, and he was yelling some very loud, random things about religion and 'Jesus is coming,'" Hunter said.
A neighbor saw the attack from his second-story balcony and shot the father in the leg to stop him.
The father was arrested, but charges are currently unknown. He was taken to the hospital for treatment to his gunshot wound, after which he will be booked into jail.
Police are investigating the boy’s death.
"We're still all pretty confused as to why something like this could happen," Hunter said.
The neighbor who shot the man in the leg will not face charges.
Police say the child’s mother lived at the apartment with the father but was at work at the time of the incident.
