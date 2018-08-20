Pearl Harbor survivor who pushed to identify 'unknowns' dies

File - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory speaks to guests at a surprise ceremony honoring him in Honolulu. Emory, who pushed for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be identified, has died. He was 97. He lived through the early morning Japanese aerial bombing but never forgot those who didn't. He spent the past few decades doggedly pushing for the remains of those buried as unknowns to be dug up, identified and returned to their families. A spokesman for Navy Region Hawaii says according to family members, Emory died Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in a hospital in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)