Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for hajj's pinnacle

A sand storm engulfs Muslim pilgrims as they arrive at Namirah Mosque on Arafat Mountain, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. More than 2 million Muslims have begun the annual hajj pilgrimage, representing one of the five pillars of Islam and is required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)