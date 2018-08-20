Monday evening storms possible; cool air on the way

Scattered thunderstorms will eventually taper off this evening after sunset, but a second wave of storms are possible by late evening and may linger overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 70s with very muggy conditions starting off your Tuesday.
Skies remain mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s, isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon hours as a cold front slides through the Tennessee Valley. Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front on Wednesday knocking high temperatures below average. Drier skies stay in place for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the middle 80s.
Temperatures will warm through the weekend and into next week with highs back in the low to middle 90s, isolated showers will be possible as well.