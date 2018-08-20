2 men facing burglary charges in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Police charged a Florence man with multiple felonies following reported vehicle burglaries in the Edgemont subdivision on August 14.
26-year-old Adam Alexander Miller was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft of property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $9,000.
Investigators say that social media posts led to his arrest and they learned that Miller was attempting to sell stolen items on the internet.
Florence police arrested 33-year-old Ryan J. Hall on burglary charges. Investigators say shortly after midnight officers responded to a reported burglary in progress in the area of Roxie Drive in the Forest Hills subdivision.
After officers obtained a description of the suspect, they searched the area and located a separate burglary that had just occurred. While officers were working these two scenes, Hall was located in the area by patrol officers.
Officers were able to identify Hall as the offender in both burglaries. Hall was taken into custody and charged with burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and theft.
