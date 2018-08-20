Marshall Drug Task Force makes possibly largest heroin bust in county history

BOAZ, AL (WAFF) - It's being called the largest heroin bust in Marshall County.
A Boaz woman has been charged and drug agents say she had enough drugs to intoxicate thousands of people.
Drug agents hit it big after a simple traffic stop but that led them to even so much more.
It started with a traffic stop in Boaz in which Sarah Nicole Lee pulled into the parking lot of Marshall Medical Center South in May. That’s when police discovered approximately 28 grams of heroin in her car. Four grams constitutes trafficking.
The investigation then turned into a search warrant of Lee’s home in Boaz. That’s where drug agents found approximately 78 grams of the drugs.
Drug task force agents say heroin used to be unheard of, but now it’s making a comeback despite being more deadly than using pain pills.
“The shift to cut out the pain clinics and take away their pain pills and now have to resort to using heroin. The heroin now is a lot of times easier to get than the pills and cheaper most of the time,” says Marshall County Drug Task Force Commander John Siggers.
Lee has since been released on a million dollar bond.
