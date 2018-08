This thief broke into the Liberty 2000 at Wall Triana Highway and Highway 53 early on August 19. He is very thin and about 5’8 to 6’. If you can identify him please contact Inv Stamm at 2565338839 dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov @LimestoneCoSO @HsvPolice @madisonpoliceAL pic.twitter.com/ofmJ4Fclqz