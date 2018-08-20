Anderson, AL couple arrested on identity theft charges

ANDERSON, AL (WAFF) - Officers in Limestone County arrested a couple on identity theft charges.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that a husband-and-wife investigator team discovered multiple stolen identities and fraudulent cards at the couple’s home during a visit with a Community Corrections Officer.
Heath Griffin, 36, and Crystal Gunter, 43, both of Anderson, have both been charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities, Identity Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Stolen Debit/Credit Card.
Both are being held at the Limestone County Jail.
Investigators reportedly visited the couple’s home in Anderson after receiving multiple complaints regarding it occupants. That is when they discovered evidence in an open identity theft case, involving two suspects that had reportedly transferred funds from an elderly man’s checking account to pay their electricity bill.
Six stolen identities, two stolen credit cards, a checkbook, copies of fraudulent checks, and multiple prepaid debit cards were located.
Investigators also believe Griffin was defrauding local banks by opening accounts and using fraudulent checks on those accounts.
