Pressure builds on Schumer before Kavanaugh meeting

Schumer is also increasingly focused on the GOP's refusal to request the release of millions of pages of documents from Kavanaugh's three years as President George W. Bush's staff secretary, which could reveal the nominee's views on touchy subjects like torture of terrorist suspects, abortion and government eavesdropping. With many documents probably remaining secret until after a Senate confirmation vote that could come by Oct. 1, Schumer's subtext for senators backing Kavanaugh is: Beware.