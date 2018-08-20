LEADING OFF: Gregorius hurt, Stanton in Miami, Felix starts

Felix Hernandez returns to Seattle's rotation, a week after the only relief appearance of his career. The longtime Mariners ace (8-11, 5.62 ERA) was recently bumped to the bullpen after a series of shaky starts. He threw 5 2/3 innings of relief last Tuesday after James Paxton was forced to leave when he was hit in the pitching arm by a line drive. Hernandez will start in Paxton's place when the M's host Gerrit Cole (11-5, 2.71) and the Astros.