54 kids on Morgan County pre-K waiting list

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - School is in session in the Tennessee Valley, but 54 kids are still on a waiting list in Morgan County to attend class.
Dozens of parents in Morgan County are currently on a waiting list for their child to be able to attend pre-K.
Currently, each class can only have 16 students and it was a lottery to get accepted into the classes.
WAFF 48 News talked with the director of pre-K for the Morgan County district, Martine Fairbanks, to learn about the process.
“They have us draw 16 names in a random drawing and that’s what we begin with school with,” said Fairbanks. “Once school begins we assess our children, take a good look at them because this is the first time many of them have ever been in any type of formal program.”
After Labor Day there will be 11 pre-K schools in the Morgan County district, not counting Hartselle or Decatur and private schools.
The director of pre-K here in Morgan County said those waiting lists will stay active until April, so that’s still several more months and a lot of parents are hopeful that will give them some time to get their kid enrolled.
