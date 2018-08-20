Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths

Flint residents Arthur Woodson, Barbie Biggs and Claire McClinton listen on as Genesee District Judge David J. Goggins gives his decision during Nick Lyon's preliminary examination on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at Genesee District Court in Flint, Mich. Goggins bound Lyon's case over to Genesee Circuit Court for trial on two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of Robert Skidmore and John Snyder, who prosecutors say died as a result of Legionnaires' disease, and one count of misconduct in office. He also faces one misdemeanor count of willful neglect of duty. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)