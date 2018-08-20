Indians begin massive cleanup as rains diminish in Kerala

A doctor attends to a man who has left his house in flood affected area to take shelter at a relief camp set up at a Christian missionary run school in Alappuzha in the southern state of Kerala, India, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Kerala has been battered by torrential downpours since Aug. 8, with floods and landslides killing at least 250 people. About 800,000 people now living in some 4,000 relief camps. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)