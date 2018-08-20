Gov. Kay Ivey to make major announcement on 2020 census

(WAFF) - Gov. Ivey is set to make an announcement on the 2020 census on Monday.
Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell and Marilyn Stephens, the assistant regional manager for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta Region.
WAFF will livestream the announcement, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch the announcement live here.
The announcement will be held at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.