EU seeks hosts for migrants amid new Italy, Malta standoff

FILE - This July 12, 2018 file photo shows the Diciotti ship of the Italian Coast Guard carrying rescued migrants as it enters the Sicilian port of Trapani, southern Italy. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, that other European countries take in the 177 migrants rescued on Aug. 16 by the Diciotti after his Maltese counterpart, Michael Farrugia, insisted that the "only solution" is for the Diciotti ship to dock at the Sicilian island of Lampedusa. (Igor Petyx/ANSA via AP)