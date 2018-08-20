Democrats challenge independent bid for Kansas governor

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman speaks to reporters after he and his running mate Sen. John Doll delivered more than 10,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office in Topeka, Kan., to formalize their campaign for governor. A Democratic legislative leader’s aide is challenging Orman’s right to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for Kansas governor. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)